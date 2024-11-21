Victrol-Sogestran joint venture names newest LNG bunkering ship
LNG Shipping, a joint venture company formed by Belgian shipping firm Victrol and French transport specialist the Sogestran Group, has formally named its newest inland bunkering vessel.
Victrol claims that Energy Stockholm is one of the largest LNG bunkering vessels in Europe, having a cargo capacity of 8,000 cubic metres. The vessel will serve a long-term time charter contract with Shell Western LNG for bunkering operations in the ports of Zeebrugge, Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam (ZARA), though ownership and operation will remain with LNG Shipping.
Victrol expects Energy Stockholm will increase Shell’s bunkering capacity in the ZARA region. It is capable of bunkering a wide variety of vessels from ferries to large containerships, and its LNG cargo handling system allows it to bunker not only traditional tanks but also membrane-type tanks.
Energy Stockholm is LNG Shipping’s second inland bunker vessel chartered to Shell. The first bunker vessel, LNG London, with a capacity of 3,000 cubic metres, was launched in July 2019.
The newbuild also boasts a hybrid electric propulsion system consisting of gas and diesel generators, and a 500kWh battery pack. The diesel generators can also operate on biodiesel while the battery pack will permit electric-only sailings for up to 30 minutes.