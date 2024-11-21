Victrol-Sogestran joint venture names newest LNG bunkering ship

Victrol claims that Energy Stockholm is one of the largest LNG bunkering vessels in Europe, having a cargo capacity of 8,000 cubic metres. The vessel will serve a long-term time charter contract with Shell Western LNG for bunkering operations in the ports of Zeebrugge, Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam (ZARA), though ownership and operation will remain with LNG Shipping.

Victrol expects Energy Stockholm will increase Shell’s bunkering capacity in the ZARA region. It is capable of bunkering a wide variety of vessels from ferries to large containerships, and its LNG cargo handling system allows it to bunker not only traditional tanks but also membrane-type tanks.