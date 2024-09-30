VESSEL REVIEW | Progress – Crowley bunker barge to supply LNG to ships on US East Coast

Progress is the second Jones Act-compliant bunker barge Shell has under a time charter in the United States. Following initial operations at Savannah, the barge will also serve other ports along the US East Coast. Shell is also operating Q-LNG 4000, an LNG bunkering articulated tug and barge (ATB) also designed by Crowley, along the US East Coast.

Progress has already begun providing bunkering services at the Port of Savannah, supplying LNG fuel to two large containerships upon commencing operations in August.