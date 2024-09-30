VESSEL REVIEW | Progress – Crowley bunker barge to supply LNG to ships on US East Coast
Crowley Maritime Corporation has taken delivery of the LNG bunkering barge Progress, which the company claims is the largest US Jones Act-compliant vessel of its kind. Construction of the barge was undertaken at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
Significant cargo capacity to service some of the largest LNG-fuelled ships
Progress will provide LNG bunkering services for ship operators at the Port of Savannah, Georgia, upon final commissioning there. Shell NA LNG has signed a long-term agreement with Crowley to operate the barge under charter, providing another fuelling location to ships using LNG.
Designed by Crowley’s engineering services group, the 416-foot (127-metre) barge has a total capacity of 12,000 cubic metres (420,000 cubic feet). The vessel is equipped with systems developed by Shell and Crowley’s engineering services group to flexibly deliver LNG to various types of containment systems. Other advanced technologies include those for cargo handling capabilities and for ensuring increased transfer rates, allowing a greater number of vessels to be served each day.
Progress is the second Jones Act-compliant bunker barge Shell has under a time charter in the United States. Following initial operations at Savannah, the barge will also serve other ports along the US East Coast. Shell is also operating Q-LNG 4000, an LNG bunkering articulated tug and barge (ATB) also designed by Crowley, along the US East Coast.
Progress has already begun providing bunkering services at the Port of Savannah, supplying LNG fuel to two large containerships upon commencing operations in August.