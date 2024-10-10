VESSEL REVIEW | Kongtong – Large LNG carrier to support PetroChina's global gas trade
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has taken delivery of a new large LNG carrier built jointly by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Industry Trading.
Expanding China's LNG transport fleet
The Hong Kong-flagged Kongtong (崆峒) is the final unit in a series of six LNG carriers (interestingly, the names selected for all six ships are those of different schools of traditional Chinese martial arts) designed and built by Hudong-Zhonghua for CNPC for operation by its subsidiary PetroChina International.
The acquisition of the six vessels is in line with PetroChina’s goal of expanding its fleet to 25 LNG carriers before the end of 2030. Cooperation on the vessels’ development was undertaken by CNPC, the China Shipbuilding Group, and the COSCO Shipping Group.
The newbuild has an LOA of 295 metres (968 feet), a beam of 45 metres (150 feet), a depth of 26.25 metres (86.12 feet), and a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres (6.14 million cubic feet). Even with its dimensions, the design permits safe berthing across a broad selection of LNG terminals worldwide.
A low-speed, dual-fuel engine can propel the ship to speeds of up to 19.5 knots. The engine also promises a daily fuel consumption of no more than 100 tonnes as well as significantly reduced emissions in both gas and conventional fuel modes, allowing the ship to meet the IMO’s most stringent environmental standards.
Designed for worldwide use
Construction of Kongtong and its earlier sister ships Shaolin, Wudang, Kunlun, Emei, and Huashan was completed in compliance with the requirements of China Classificiation Society and the American Bureau of Shipping.
The first five ships have already completed ship-to-shore transfers in more than 70 ports in China and overseas, during which they transferred over three million tonnes of LNG cargo.