VESSEL REVIEW | Kongtong – Large LNG carrier to support PetroChina's global gas trade

Expanding China's LNG transport fleet

The Hong Kong-flagged Kongtong (崆峒) is the final unit in a series of six LNG carriers (interestingly, the names selected for all six ships are those of different schools of traditional Chinese martial arts) designed and built by Hudong-Zhonghua for CNPC for operation by its subsidiary PetroChina International.

The acquisition of the six vessels is in line with PetroChina’s goal of expanding its fleet to 25 LNG carriers before the end of 2030. Cooperation on the vessels’ development was undertaken by CNPC, the China Shipbuilding Group, and the COSCO Shipping Group.