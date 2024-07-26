VESSEL REVIEW | Huaihe Nengyuan Qihang – River-sea capable LNG bunkering ship for China’s Huaihe Energy
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding recently delivered a new LNG bunkering vessel for operation on the Yangtze River. Classed by China Classification Society, Huaihe Nengyuan Qihang (淮河能源启航; “Huaihe Energy Sailing”) will be operated by Huagang Shipping on behalf of the Huaihe Energy Group. In addition to bunkering of LNG-fuelled ships, the newbuild will also be used as a supply vessel, transporting LNG cargo for offloading at shore terminals.
The vessel has an LOA of 130 metres (430 feet), a beam of 23.6 metres (77.4 feet), a depth of 15 metres (49 feet), and IMO Type B cargo tanks with a total capacity of 14,000 cubic metres (490,000 cubic feet). The propulsion system meanwhile includes four four-stroke, dual-fuel generators, two electric motors, and two azimuthing thrusters, which will permit safe manoeuvring even in narrow inland waterways.
Designed for both shallow and deep waters
The unlimited navigation area notation means that the ship can easily transit the Yangtze River even when it is at extreme low water levels. This allows the ship to access the Wuhu LNG inland terminal operated by Huaihe Energy’s Anhui Changjiang LNG business unit as well as six other LNG receiving stations situated along the river.
The superstructure boasts the maximum allowable height that would permit passage underneath bridges that line the Yangtze River, thereby allowing the ship to sail further out towards deep-sea offshore waters. This capability means the vessel can provide LNG bunkering services to both inland and ocean-going vessels, reducing the need for the owner to acquire additional bunkering vessels. According to the builder, this attribute makes it the world’s first 14,000cbm LNG bunkering and supply vessel capable of both river and sea navigation.
Fitted with cargo transport safety features
The vessel is also equipped with an enhanced intelligent integrated automation system. This system is capable of intelligent navigation and intelligent energy use to further enhance operating efficiency.
More than 85 per cent local content was used in the vessel’s construction, and this also included the LNG cargo tanks. Also fitted are an LNG cryogenic reliquefaction unit, a low-load natural gas compressor, a natural gas combustion device, and an ultra-low temperature valve. All these systems work together to keep the temperature in the cargo tanks at around minus 175 degrees Celsius for the safe storage and transport of LNG during long voyages.
Huaihe Nengyuan Qihang will enter operational service in August 2024.