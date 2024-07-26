VESSEL REVIEW | Huaihe Nengyuan Qihang – River-sea capable LNG bunkering ship for China’s Huaihe Energy

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding recently delivered a new LNG bunkering vessel for operation on the Yangtze River. Classed by China Classification Society, Huaihe Nengyuan Qihang (淮河能源启航; “Huaihe Energy Sailing”) will be operated by Huagang Shipping on behalf of the Huaihe Energy Group. In addition to bunkering of LNG-fuelled ships, the newbuild will also be used as a supply vessel, transporting LNG cargo for offloading at shore terminals.

The vessel has an LOA of 130 metres (430 feet), a beam of 23.6 metres (77.4 feet), a depth of 15 metres (49 feet), and IMO Type B cargo tanks with a total capacity of 14,000 cubic metres (490,000 cubic feet). The propulsion system meanwhile includes four four-stroke, dual-fuel generators, two electric motors, and two azimuthing thrusters, which will permit safe manoeuvring even in narrow inland waterways.