VESSEL REVIEW | Aquamarine Progress II – Aramo Shipping's new gas carrier capable of LPG and ammonia transport

The NK-classed Aquamarine Progress II was designed as one in a series of two VLGCs capable of transporting both LPG and ammonia. It will sail under a time charter contract with Japanese LPG importer and distributor GYXIS Corporation.

The VLGC has an LOA of 230 metres (750 feet), a beam of 36.6 metres (120 feet), a moulded draught of 12 metres (39 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 56,805, a gross tonnage of 50,849, a total cargo tank capacity of 87,119.3 cubic metres (3.076 million cubic feet), and a crew of 29. Power is provided by one MAN B&W 6G60ME-C10.5-LGIP-EGRBP main engine with a rated output of 12,400 kW (16,600 hp) driving a conventional propeller while electrical power for the onboard systems is drawn from four 5,050kVA generators.