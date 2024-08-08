US companies to build LNG bunkering terminal in Mexico's Oaxaca state

The US-based partners behind the Salina Cruz LNG joint venture said the project is ideally positioned to supply North and Central American bunker and fuel markets, as it is strategically located on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal.

At full build-out, the facility will be able to to produce 600,000 gallons (2.3 million litres) of LNG per day, or roughly 0.34 million tonnes per annum. The partners anticipate operations to commence in mid-to-late 2027.