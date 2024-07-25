Two consortia shortlisted in assessment of proposed ammonia bunkering facilities in Singapore

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have shortlisted two consortia that will proceed to the next round of evaluations of proposals to provide a low- or zero-carbon ammonia solution on Jurong Island for power generation and bunkering.

The two consortia were selected from a total of six that were earlier shortlisted in 2023 to participate in a restricted request for proposal (RFP), following an expression of interest (EOI) called in 2022. The bids were assessed based on the technical, safety and commercial aspects of their proposals.