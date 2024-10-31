Latest ABS report outlines potential of nuclear technology on LNG carriers

The study also found the HTGR technology allowed faster transit speeds and offers zero-emission operations. There would also be no requirement to refuel, although the HTGR technology would need replacing approximately every six years.

“While this technology is well understood on land, adapting it for marine application is in its infancy,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “However, this study and the other research we have carried out clearly highlight its significant potential to address not only shipping’s emissions challenge but to deliver a range of other operational advantages to the industry. ABS is committed to helping the industry evaluate its suitability for use in a range of use cases and LNG carriers is just one of a range of potential applications we are exploring.”