Japanese joint study to establish standard specifications for LCO2 carriers
Japanese shipping companies Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) have started a joint study with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United (JMU), and Nihon Shipyard to establish standard specifications and designs for vessels to be used for the transport of liquefied CO2 (LCO2).
As the partners expect demand for LCO2 carriers to grow in various carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects that transport CO2 collected in Japan to storage sites by sea, it is necessary to build and supply LCO2 carriers stably within Japan to realise the CCS value chain and improve economic efficiency. Therefore, the seven companies have agreed to conduct a joint study to establish standard specifications and designs for LCO2 carriers and to establish a construction supply chain.
This study will focus on LCO2 carriers and will aim to enable construction at other shipyards in Japan besides the four shipyards included in the collaboration.
Additionally, the partners plan to collaborate widely with industry stakeholders, including other shipyards, to develop low-emission ships using decarbonisation technologies such as ammonia fuel.