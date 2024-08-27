Japanese joint study to establish standard specifications for LCO2 carriers

As the partners expect demand for LCO2 carriers to grow in various carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects that transport CO2 collected in Japan to storage sites by sea, it is necessary to build and supply LCO2 carriers stably within Japan to realise the CCS value chain and improve economic efficiency. Therefore, the seven companies have agreed to conduct a joint study to establish standard specifications and designs for LCO2 carriers and to establish a construction supply chain.

This study will focus on LCO2 carriers and will aim to enable construction at other shipyards in Japan besides the four shipyards included in the collaboration.