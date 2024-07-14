Italy’s upcoming floating regasification terminal set for early-2025 launch

Work on the Ravenna offshore regasification plant is on schedule, and is set to come online in the first quarter of 2025, according to project operator Snam.
The regasification vessel BW Singapore is currently at a shipyard in Dubai for the necessary adjustments for its positioning on the coast opposite Marina di Ravenna. It will have an annual regasification capacity of five billion cubic metres.
When it enters into service, the country's overall regasification capacity will rise to 28 billion cubic metres per year, corresponding to approximately 45 per cent of Italy's gas demand in 2023. The figure matches what was imported from Russia in 2021.
Onshore works are approximately 90 per cent complete, with offshore works more than 50 per cent complete. Since February 2024, work has been underway on the dismantling of the Petra platform, and the installation of the structures of the new mooring platform (approximately 440 metres long and weighing over 14,000 tonnes) started in mid-May.
Work on the breakwater (approximately 900 metres long), currently in the tender phase, will begin in August 2024 and end in October 2026, ensuring the safety and continuous operation of the plant even in particularly adverse weather and sea conditions.