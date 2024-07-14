Italy’s upcoming floating regasification terminal set for early-2025 launch

Work on the Ravenna offshore regasification plant is on schedule, and is set to come online in the first quarter of 2025, according to project operator Snam.

The regasification vessel BW Singapore is currently at a shipyard in Dubai for the necessary adjustments for its positioning on the coast opposite Marina di Ravenna. It will have an annual regasification capacity of five billion cubic metres.

When it enters into service, the country's overall regasification capacity will rise to 28 billion cubic metres per year, corresponding to approximately 45 per cent of Italy's gas demand in 2023. The figure matches what was imported from Russia in 2021.