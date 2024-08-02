ICS report predicts future need for 400-ship global hydrogen carrier fleet

The report highlights three economies as the main markets to initially drive hydrogen demand – South Korea, Japan, and the EU. Europe has a target of 20 million tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2030, with half of that volume to come from imported sources. To meet this expected demand of the EU, the fleet will need to increase by up to 300 vessels for the EU2030 target.

"What we are seeing is that the annual hydrogen demand would mean increasing the fleet to transport hydrogen by ship," said Stefan Ulreich, Professor of Energy Economics at Biberach University of Applied Sciences, who co-authored the report. "To just meet a global increase if 30 million tonnes of hydrogen traded worldwide, we could need up to 411 new hydrogen vessels (for long distances) or up to 500 vessels if transported as ammonia."