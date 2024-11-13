Exmar launches new gas carrier operating division

The gas carriers to be operated by the newly formed Exmar LPG France are being built at the facilities of HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. The keel for the first LPG/NH3 carrier in the series was laid earlier this year, and the delivery of this vessel is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Upon completion, each gas carrier will have an LOA of 190 metres, a beam of 30.4 metres, a height of 18.8 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 46,000 cubic metres.