Chinese yard unveils four new gas carrier designs

The ammonia carrier measures 230 by 32.25 metres and has an ammonia dual-fuel, low-speed engine that will comply with IMO Tier III NOx emissions requirements and will deliver a speed of 16.5 knots. The vessel will also have systems for detecting and containing any ammonia leakage that could otherwise cause injuries among the crew.

The LCO2 carrier measures 211 by 33 metres and cargo tanks that can also be used for the transport of LPG if needed. Reliquefaction technology will be incorporated to help minimise any unwanted evaporation of the CO2 cargo.