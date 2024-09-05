Chinese yard unveils four new gas carrier designs
China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding recently unveiled four new designs of large-capacity gas carriers, each of which has also been awarded approvals by a number of international classification societies.
The new designs are those for an 88,000-cubic-metre ammonia carrier, a 40,000-cubic-metre liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier, a 150,000-cubic-metre ultra-large ethane carrier (ULEC), and a 20,000-cubic-metre LNG bunkering vessel.
All four designs have been granted approval by DNV, China Classification Society, Lloyd's Register, and the American Bureau of Shipping.
The ammonia carrier measures 230 by 32.25 metres and has an ammonia dual-fuel, low-speed engine that will comply with IMO Tier III NOx emissions requirements and will deliver a speed of 16.5 knots. The vessel will also have systems for detecting and containing any ammonia leakage that could otherwise cause injuries among the crew.
The LCO2 carrier measures 211 by 33 metres and cargo tanks that can also be used for the transport of LPG if needed. Reliquefaction technology will be incorporated to help minimise any unwanted evaporation of the CO2 cargo.
The ULEC measures 272.6 by 42 metres and will able to reach speeds of up to 16.5 knots. Lastly, the LNG bunkering vessel measures 145 by 24.5 metres and will have a design speed of 12 knots.