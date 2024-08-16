BW LPG acquires 12 VLGCs from Avance Gas

The acquisition fleet comprises four 91,000-cubic-metre dual-fuel VLGCs, of which two are 2022-built and two are 2023-built, and eight 2015-built 83,000-cubic-metre VLGCs of which six are scrubber-fitted.

The transaction is funded through the issuance of 19.282 million new BW LPG shares to Avance Gas, a cash consideration of US$585.4 million, of which US$368 million is to fund the repayment of the existing bank debt of 10 vessels. Remaining debt in the amount of US$132 million pertaining to two sale-leaseback vessels is to be novated.