Bumi Armada, Navigator Gas join UK-led liquefied CO2 transport and storage project

Malaysian oilfield services company Bumi Armada and gas shipping specialist Navigator Gas have confirmed that their 50/50 joint venture Bluestreak CO2 has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with international energy company Uniper (UK) to help meet the UK government’s aim of decarbonising the power sector by 2030.
Pursuant to the MOU, the parties have agreed to collaborate to explore the feasibility of implementing a jetty-moored floating liquefied CO2 (LCO2) storage facility and LCO2 carrier solution, for the export of CO2 from Uniper’s proposed Grain Carbon Capture project on the Isle of Grain, UK.
The parties to the MOU anticipate that Bluestreak CO2 could design, and ultimately implement, a comprehensive CO2 value chain. The value chain will be comprised of LCO2 shuttle tankers capable of loading from and delivering to either a floating carbon and storage unit or floating carbon, storage and injection unit.
The complete value chain will transport LCO2 safely and reliably, and provide buffer storage capability. The CO2 is intended to be subsequently injected into offshore storage aquifers and/or depleted oil and gas reservoirs in a controlled manner, with surveillance and management of the permanent storage location.