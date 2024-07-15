BK LNG Solution and AG&P LNG announce partnership for LNG imports into China

AG&P LNG and BK LNG Solution (BKLS) have signed an agreement to introduce the first spot cargo into China, with the first cargo delivery scheduled for the end of August 2024.
In addition to the spot cargo transaction, AG&P LNG will provide BKLS with breakbulk solutions to China from Cai Mep Terminal in Vietnam using small LNG carriers and ISO containers. Earlier this year, BKLS signed a collaboration agreement with Huaying International Energy Trading to jointly secure LNG from the market to supply Huaying LNG Terminal.
"We look forward to advancing our collaboration with BKLS beyond the first spot cargo transaction," said Karthik Sathyamoorthy, CEO of AG&P LNG. "Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in delivering reliable and sustainable LNG solutions to support China's growing energy demands. Our collaboration on Small Scale LNG initiatives not only expands LNG distribution capabilities but also ensures quicker, more responsive delivery of LNG, crucial for meeting increasing demand across China."