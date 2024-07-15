BK LNG Solution and AG&P LNG announce partnership for LNG imports into China

AG&P LNG and BK LNG Solution (BKLS) have signed an agreement to introduce the first spot cargo into China, with the first cargo delivery scheduled for the end of August 2024.

In addition to the spot cargo transaction, AG&P LNG will provide BKLS with breakbulk solutions to China from Cai Mep Terminal in Vietnam using small LNG carriers and ISO containers. Earlier this year, BKLS signed a collaboration agreement with Huaying International Energy Trading to jointly secure LNG from the market to supply Huaying LNG Terminal.