Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement joins SEA-LNG coalition
Maritime services company Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has joined the SEA-LNG coalition. The coalition said this follows BSM’s recognition of LNG as a practical lower-emission marine fuel.
BSM has abundant operational experience and a proven track record as a third-party ship manager of gas carriers. The company has more than 100 gas carriers under management, over half of which are LNG carriers.
It also manages close to 30 LNG dual-fuel ships and presently two LNG bunker vessels, with more coming into management soon.
All BSM vessels under management undergo reviews and audits from Oil Companies International Marine Forum’s (OCIMF) Tanker Management and Self-Assessment (TMSA) to ensure full compliance with International Safety Management (ISM) requirements, with no major safety incidents reported to date. These in-depth safety credentials will also enhance SEA-LNG coalition’s combined skillset.
BSM also has its own dedicated LNG training facilities for realistic training via liquid cargo simulators (LCS) designed and developed by BSM’s in-house technical team that uses SEA-LNG member GTT’s training software. BSM also operates an LNG Competence Centre (LCC), providing consultancy services across a wide range of LNG industry topics, including technical, crewing, and commercial matters.