AWARDS 2023 | Best Medium Bunkering Ship – Haugesund Knutsen – Armon Shipyard
Globally renowned Armon Shipyard of Vigo in north-west Spain shows off its impressive versatility with this substantial LNG bunkering vessel that is operating in several ports around the Spanish coast.
LNG is wonderful, but somewhat tricky stuff to transport. That made for a very complex design and build process with this remarkably attractive ship, the first of its kind in Spain.
The vessel is notable for being the first small-scale LNG bunkering vessel to be built in Spain. In addition to directly refuelling LNG-powered vessels, it can also supply LNG cargo to gas carriers for further distribution to other end users.
The cargo tanks can supply LNG at a rate of 1,000 cubic metres per hour for faster loading. A gas combustion unit is fitted for use with boil-off LNG, thus reducing methane emissions.
The vessel boasts enhanced manoeuvrability courtesy of a side thruster and a main azimuthing thruster. These allow it to navigate more easily in busy port waters to serve LNG-fuelled ships.
Haugesund Knutsen is based in the Mediterranean. The vessel's transfer capacity will enable it help expand LNG bunkering infrastructure on main international trade routes by 2025.
