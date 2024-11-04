Avance Gas completes first VLGC delivery to BW LPG

The sale of the 2005-built, non-scrubber equipped VLGC Chinook is part of a transaction with a total estimated value of US$1.05 billion.

The acquisition fleet comprises four 91,000-cubic-metre dual-fuel VLGCs, of which two are 2022-built and two are 2023-built, and eight 2015-built 83,000-cubic-metre VLGCs of which six are scrubber-fitted.