ABS issues industry advisory on ammonia bunkering

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has released guidance focused on ammonia bunkering, the first such advisory for the industry.

The ABS Ammonia Bunkering: Technical and Operational Advisory considers the aspects of bunkering ammonia as a fuel, providing the maritime industry with a better understanding of the challenges involved and how best to address them.

Due to its greenhouse gas emissions reduction potential, ammonia is widely considered a leading alternative fuel candidate. However, given ammonia's toxicity, safe bunkering capabilities, whether by truck, ship or land storage terminal, will be critical to enabling its adoption by the industry.