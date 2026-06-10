Forget a pre-war normal for the Strait of Hormuz, CMA CGM chief warns

It would be "unwise" to assume that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will return to how it was before the Iran war, the head of French shipping group CMA CGM said on Tuesday.

CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container line, is among firms with vessels stranded inside the Persian Gulf since the start of the conflict that has virtually closed the waterway, which carries a fifth of global oil and LNG supply.

"Even if a solution for peace is implemented in the coming weeks, there's no guarantee there won't be another crisis later on and we can't be prisoners to Hormuz," CMA CGM's Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade told a French parliamentary hearing.