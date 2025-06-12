FEATURE | US importers turn to brokers to navigate tariffs, at a cost

Independent brokers like Laredo, Texas-based JD Gonzalez are fielding dozens of questions daily from concerned clients struggling to understand what they may owe to US Customs and Border Protection, and whether to go ahead with shipments or hold off.

Brokers are also spending more time and labor on customs forms than ever, and have in some cases implemented new IT systems.

“With all the new information we have to process, some of the automation we've used has been thrown out, so there’s more work to do,” said JD Gonzalez, who is also president of custom brokerage trade group NCBFAA.

The trend is part of a broader wave of corporate efforts to bolster trade compliance operations. Major companies, from Nike to Amazon to Lowe’s, had published job postings as of Wednesday for trade and customs professionals.

Nike was seeking a “lead” for trade and customs, who would “play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our trade compliance framework,” according to the post on Nike’s careers website. Amazon, meanwhile, had at least 10 US customs brokerage jobs listed on its careers website. Lowe's had three.

Nike, Amazon and Lowe’s did not respond to requests for comment.