FEATURE | Trump on track to meet Xi in South Korea, Bessent says

US President Donald Trump remains on track to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, as both sides looked to ease tensions following fresh tariff threats and export controls.

A return to an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies appeared imminent late last week, after China announced on Thursday a major expansion of its rare earths export controls. Trump responded on Friday by threatening to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to triple-digits, sending markets and US-China relations into a tailspin.

But after the weekend, Bessent and China's Commerce Ministry sought to reassure traders and investors on both sides of the Pacific, highlighting the cooperation between their negotiating teams and the possibility they could find a way forward from the current tariff truce.

The language in statements from both sides remains tough, however.