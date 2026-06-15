FEATURE | Strait of Hormuz mine clearing could take up to 50 days

Ensuring the Strait of Hormuz is safe from mines could delay a return to normal shipping traffic by weeks following a deal to reopen the waterway, shipping and maritime security sources say.

The operation by conventional minesweepers and state-of-the-art underwater drones could continue for 40 to 50 days before many insurance, shipping or oil companies are confident enough to sail through, according to assessments from five Western maritime security sources.

That could potentially hold up tens of millions of barrels of oil, in addition to the oil supply from the Persian Gulf already blocked since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, according to estimates based on pre-war flows.

Every export barrel from the gulf is crucial given stockpiles in the world's largest economies are headed toward their lowest levels since at least 2003, according to analysis last week by the US Energy Information Administration.