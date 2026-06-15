FEATURE | Shippers say Strait of Hormuz confidence could take weeks to rebuild

Shippers in Asia and Europe said confidence in resuming transit through the Strait of Hormuz could take weeks to rebuild and navigation will only restart once safety is assured, after the US and Iran agreed a framework deal to reopen the waterway.

US and Iranian officials are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to end their war and reopen the strait on Friday. Global oil prices fell about five per cent on Monday in response.

President Donald Trump said in a social media post that ships loaded with oil are starting to move out of the strait, "going along the Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and pristine".