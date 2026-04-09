FEATURE | Post-ceasefire, Iran still holds considerable leverage over Strait of Hormuz

Nearly six weeks of war in Iran have ended, for now, with President Donald Trump claiming victory, but the US-Iran ceasefire locks in a harsh reality: an entrenched, radical government with control over the Strait of Hormuz and a powerful lever over global energy markets and Persian Gulf rivals, analysts say.

The shockwaves have rippled outward, contributing to global economic strains and bringing conflict to gulf neighbours whose economies depend on stability.

Before the war, the strait - a narrow passage carrying around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas - was formally treated as an international waterway. Iran monitored it, harassed shipping and intermittently intercepted vessels, but it stopped short of asserting outright control.

In the new reality, Tehran has moved from shadowing tankers to effectively dictating terms. It currently functions as the de facto gatekeeper of the shipping route, selectively deciding on passage and on what terms. Iran wants to charge ships for safe passage.