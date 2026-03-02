FEATURE | Oil prices surge in Asia, stocks under pressure

Oil prices surged on Monday and investors stampeded to the safety of bonds and gold as military conflict in the Middle East looked set to last weeks, just as markets had been spooked by AI and banking fears.

Brent jumped nine per cent to $79.42 a barrel, while US crude climbed 8.6 per cent to $72.61 per barrel. Gold rose 1.4 per cent to $5,350 an ounce.

Military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran showed no sign of lessening, while the Arab nation responded with missile barrages across the region, risking dragging its neighbours into the conflict.

President Donald Trump suggested to the Daily Mail the conflict could last for four more weeks, while posting that attacks would continue until US objectives were met.