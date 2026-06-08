FEATURE | Houthis' Red Sea threats could hit oil markets harder this time

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday that they would ban ships linked to Israel from the Red Sea after Israel renewed its military attacks on Iran, adding to concerns about global shipping and energy flows.

This is why it matters and what it means for the Iran war and the global energy crisis:

How big is the risk to global energy markets?

Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz since Israel and the United States attacked it on February 28 has disrupted most oil and other energy exports from the Persian Gulf, raising prices and causing a major energy shock.

Saudi Arabia has responded by diverting more than 70 per cent of its normal daily crude exports to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

That has been a lifeline for the energy market, helping to keep down global oil prices.