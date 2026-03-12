FACTBOX | How many ships have been caught in the crossfire of the Iran war?

March 1

One crew member was killed on board Marshall Islands–flagged crude tanker MKD VYOM after it was hit by a projectile as the vessel sailed off the Omani coast, 50 nautical miles north of the capital Muscat, manager V.Ships said.

Gibraltar-flagged oil bunkering tanker Hercules Star, which supplies fuel to ships, was struck by a projectile 17 nautical miles northwest of UAE's Mina Saqr in Ras Al Khaimah. A fire caused by the attack was extinguished, UKMTO said.

A Palau-flagged tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, two nautical miles north of Oman's Kumzar. The crew of the US-sanctioned Skylight was evacuated, Oman's maritime security centre said.

March 2

US-flagged products tanker Stena Imperative was struck by two projectiles in the port of Bahrain, which resulted in a fire and the crew evacuating, UKMTO said.