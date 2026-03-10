EXPLAINER | What are the challenges in securing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz?

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so difficult to secure?

The Strait of Hormuz is a difficult stretch of water to defend. Shipping lanes are just two nautical miles wide and ships must make a turn opposite Iranian islands and a mountainous coast that provides cover for Iranian forces, according to shipping broker SSY Global.

How feasible is it to protect ships through Hormuz?

Iran's conventional navy has largely been destroyed but the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps still has plenty of weapons in its arsenal to cause damage, including fast attack craft, uncrewed surface vessels, speedboats, mini submarines, mines and even jet skis packed with explosives, said Tom Sharpe, a retired Royal Navy commander.

Pre-war, Tehran had the capacity to produce around 10,000 drones a month, according to the Centre for Information Resilience, a non-profit research group.

Escorting three or four ships a day through the strait would be feasible in the short-term using seven or eight destroyers providing air cover, and would depend on whether the risk from mini submarines has been reduced, but doing so sustainably for months would require more resources, Sharpe said.

Even if Iran's capacity to deploy ballistic missiles, drones and floating mines were destroyed, ships would still face a threat from suicide operations, said Adel Bakawan, Director of the European Institute for Middle East and North African Studies.

If the war does continue for weeks, some kind of escort will come together, said Kevin Rowlands, Editor of the RUSI Journal at the Royal United Services Institute.

"The world needs oil to flow through from the gulf, and so there is planning ongoing to put protection measures in place,” he said.