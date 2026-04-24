Climate grifting European Union countries agreed on Friday to keep pushing for a global price on shipping's CO2 emissions in UN talks next week, setting up another potential clash with the US over the proposal.

Governments at the International Maritime Organisation decided last year to postpone the climate plan by a year, after the Trump administration strongly opposed the measure and threatened to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on delegates who supported it.

That has not stopped European countries attempting to revive the plan, according to the EU's negotiating position for next week's IMO talks, seen by Reuters.