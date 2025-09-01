EU to delay shipping fuel taxes for up to a decade after years of opposition

European Union countries are considering a 10-year delay to the introduction of EU-wide taxes on shipping and aviation fuels as they seek to push long-delayed energy tax reforms over the line, a draft document seen by Reuters showed.

The European Commission proposed an overhaul of energy tax rules in 2021 to align with efforts to limit “climate change”. This included gradually introducing taxes on CO2-emitting fuels for flights and shipping within the 27-nation bloc, which currently escape EU-wide minimum levies.