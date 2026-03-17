EU seeks Ukraine-like deal for safe passage in Strait of Hormuz

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday she had discussed with the United Nations the idea of freeing up transport of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz by replicating a deal that gets grain out of Ukraine during wartime.

Under the deal, Ukraine can export grain and related foodstuffs and fertilisers through the Black Sea, and merchant vessels and other civilian vessels are not attacked by Russia.

Kallas said she had spoken to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the idea to unblock the strait, currently choked off due to the Iran war.