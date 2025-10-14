EU plans 2040 climate target but admits industries like shipping need protection

European Union leaders plan to agree for the bloc to set a new “climate change” target for 2040, but demand the EU does more to support industries like steel and shipping to meet it, draft conclusions for an EU summit next week showed.

The EU had planned to approve its new climate target by a UN deadline last month. But talks fell apart when France, Poland and others demanded that government leaders first debate the 2040 goal, reflecting concerns over how to fund the so-called low-carbon transition alongside priorities like defence and revitalising local industries.