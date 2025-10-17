Egypt says Palestine resolution key to India-Europe transport corridor

Egypt's foreign minister said on Friday that resolving the Palestinian question was key to making progress in a US-backed transport project to connect India to Europe via the Middle East by sea and rail.

The project, known as the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), was announced on the sidelines of a summit of the leaders of Group of 20 major economies in September 2023 and was seen as a US alternative to China’s Belt and Road initiative on global infrastructure.