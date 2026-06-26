Efforts underway to restart stranded ship evacuations in Persian Gulf, IMO chief says

The United Nations is working with countries to resume the evacuation of hundreds of ships and thousands of stranded seafarers from the Strait of Hormuz after the effort was halted earlier this week, a top UN agency official said on Friday.

The UN's International Maritime Organisation said on Thursday it had, "temporarily paused," its evacuation initiative after a container ship operated by Taiwan's Evergreen was attacked.

Some 115 vessels and around 2,500 seafarers were able to sail through the strait before evacuations were paused, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez told a virtual news conference.