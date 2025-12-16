EDITORIAL | An economic catastrophe in the making: Australia's "strategic fleet" folly raised again

Just as the Australian Government and most Australians had forgotten about the spectre of an Australian strategic fleet of cargo ships, we have been reminded of the ludicrous idea by an article emanating from the Illawarra bureau of the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Commune).

Presumably inspired by the Port Kembla branch of the blatantly self-serving Maritime Union of Australia (MUA), the ABC report advocates the establishment of a fleet that would have only one real beneficiary: that self-same union.

Anyone with the slightest knowledge of Australia’s recent and distant maritime history would be well aware of the reality that government ownership of shipping fleets always ends in economic catastrophe.

Take, for example, the recent appalling waste of public money caused by the clearly predictable ship acquisition disasters of Tasmania’s TT-Line Company. TT-Line is just another example of a shipping line established and continually massively subsidised by government for the primary benefit of the MUA.