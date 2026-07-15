Drydocks World completes ship recycling project in Dubai

Drydocks World has completed a ship recycling project for APT Global Marine at its Dubai facility, recovering more than 20,000 tonnes of materials. Dismantling and recycling of the Aframax vessel took place over a 120-day period.
Arriving with extensive fire damage, the vessel contained more than 1,000 tonnes of hardened cargo residues alongside approximately 2,500 tonnes of fuel oil residue.
These conditions required detailed engineering assessments, environmental controls, and specialised dismantling procedures during the operation.
Workers processed approximately 14,500 tonnes of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Additionally, approximately 3,500 tonnes of machinery, piping, and cables were cleared alongside hazardous materials and hydrocarbon residues.
According to a statement from the company, global demand for responsible ship recycling solutions is expected to grow as more vessels approach the end of their operational lives.
It added that the project forms part of a broader circular economy strategy to maximise resource efficiency.
The Dubai-based facility holds approval as a compliant "green" ship recycling facility under the UAE Ship Recycling Regulation.