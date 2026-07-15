Drydocks World completes ship recycling project in Dubai

Drydocks World has completed a ship recycling project for APT Global Marine at its Dubai facility, recovering more than 20,000 tonnes of materials. Dismantling and recycling of the Aframax vessel took place over a 120-day period.

Arriving with extensive fire damage, the vessel contained more than 1,000 tonnes of hardened cargo residues alongside approximately 2,500 tonnes of fuel oil residue.

These conditions required detailed engineering assessments, environmental controls, and specialised dismantling procedures during the operation.