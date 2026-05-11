Water levels on Rhine rising after rain, may normalise this week

Rain has increased water levels on the river Rhine in Germany enabling cargo vessels to sail with more freight after shallow water hindered shipping last week, although full loads are largely still not possible, traders said on Monday.

Dry weather in April meant the river became too shallow for vessels to sail fully loaded, with some sailing half full. Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels not sailing fully loaded, increasing costs for cargo owners. It also means loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs.

Rain in the last week means water levels have risen and vessels are generally able to sail about 70 to 90 per cent full against only half full early last week, traders said.