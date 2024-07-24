VESSEL REVIEW | Sofia, Olivia & Lovisa – Multi-purpose carrier trio for Baltic Sea steel coil transport

Finnish shipping company Langh Ship has taken delivery of three 7,800DWT mixed dry cargo/container vessels in a series. Sister ships Olivia, Lovisa, and Sofia were all purposely built to carry stainless steel coils produced in Finland by local company Outokumpu.

The newbuilds needed to be capable of withstanding the harsh winter conditions characteristic of the northern portion of the Baltic Sea, where Tornio is situated. The vessels were therefore built by China's Wuhu Shipyard to a design by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with DNV and Finnish/Swedish 1A ice class requirements.