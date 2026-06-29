VESSEL REVIEW | Peak Skarv 1 – Ammonia-ready multi-purpose carrier enters service along European routes
Norway-based shipping company the Peak CSL Group has taken delivery of a new vessel capable of transporting bulk and project cargo.
Peak Skarv 1 is the first unit in a new series of cargo vessels slated for Skarv Shipping, a joint venture company formed by the Peak CSL Group and Grieg Edge.
Construction took place at the facilities of Huanghai Shipbuilding in Weihai, China.
With added container-carrying capability
Peak Skarv 1 has an LOA of 108.2 metres (355 feet), a beam of 18.1 metres (59.4 feet), a summer draught of seven metres (23 feet), an air draught of 35.8 metres (117 feet) from her keel, a gross tonnage of 6,595, and a net tonnage of 2,516.
The solitary hold measures 65.25 by 13.8 by 10.3 metres (214 by 45.3 by 33.8 feet) and has a total capacity of 10,120 cubic metres (357,380 cubic feet). The hold has bulkheads movable across seven positions and is subjected to six air changes daily to help preserve cargo integrity.
The ship can carry 90 containers totalling 44 tons on her hatch covers, though she is also certified to sail in open top configuration.
Low-emission propulsion coupled with ice-strengthened construction
The propulsion arrangement includes a 1,840kWe main generator, a 341kWe harbour generator, a 600kW aft thruster, and an 800kW bow thruster. A selective catalytic reduction system ensures compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions standards.
The propulsion system can be configured in the future to enable operation on ammonia as a lower-emission alternative fuel.
Peak Skarv 1, which is currently operating mainly in Europe, also boasts a reinforced hull built to ice class 1C standard. The ship also satisfies the requirements of DNV’s “battery (safety)” notation.