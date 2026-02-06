VESSEL REVIEW | Koru – Japan's Fresh Carriers to operate new fruit transporter on global routes

Japan’s Kitanihon Shipbuilding recently delivered a new refrigerated cargo ship to local operator Fresh Carriers.

The Panamanian-flagged Koru will be operated under charter by New Zealand-based Oceanic Navigation. She will be used mainly to transport kiwifruit from the Port of Auckland to various markets throughout East Asia, Latin America, and the United States.

She has also been used to carry other types of fruit and even vehicles, the latter capability having been demonstrated during a call to Auckland last August when she offloaded over 400 used cars from Japan.