VESSEL REVIEW | Koru – Japan's Fresh Carriers to operate new fruit transporter on global routes
Japan’s Kitanihon Shipbuilding recently delivered a new refrigerated cargo ship to local operator Fresh Carriers.
The Panamanian-flagged Koru will be operated under charter by New Zealand-based Oceanic Navigation. She will be used mainly to transport kiwifruit from the Port of Auckland to various markets throughout East Asia, Latin America, and the United States.
She has also been used to carry other types of fruit and even vehicles, the latter capability having been demonstrated during a call to Auckland last August when she offloaded over 400 used cars from Japan.
Built for carrying boxes and dry cargo
The newbuild has an LOA of 158 metres (518 feet), a beam of 25 metres (82 feet), a summer draught of 10.02 metres (32.87 feet), a moulded depth of 14.35 metres (47.08 feet), a deadweight of 14,600, and a gross tonnage of 13,295.
She can carry 154 40-foot refrigerated containers as well as other types of cargo that require low-temperature transport in her holds.
Onboard cranes with lifting capacities of 40 tons and eight tons will permit efficient cargo loading and unloading. This capability will be particularly useful in ports with limited cargo handling facilities.
Part of a growing fleet
Power for the ship is provided by a Japan Engine Corporation main diesel engine with a rated output of 9,860 kW (13,220 hp) at 108 rpm driving a propeller. Also fitted are a Miura auxiliary boiler and five 6,120kVA generators.
Koru was built in compliance with ClassNK requirements. She will serve the same routes as her earlier sister ships Kowhai, Kakariki, and Whero.
Another ship from the same series is scheduled for delivery in the coming months.