VESSEL REVIEW | Helios – German 5,750cbm inland cargo ship boasts energy-saving features

Germany’s HGK Shipping recently took delivery of a new dry cargo vessel optimised for inland waters. Named Helios after the sun god in Greek mythology, the vessel was designed jointly by HGK Shipping Design Center and INEC. Construction of the hull was undertaken at Romanian shipyard Severnav while final outfitting took place at De Gerlien van Tiem in the Netherlands.

Helios has an LOA of 135 metres (443 feet), a beam of 11.45 metres (37.57 feet), a draught of 3.85 metres (12.6 feet), a displacement of 4,487 tonnes, and a diesel-electric propulsion system. The ship will be used mainly for the transport of up to 5,750 cubic metres (203,000 cubic feet) of rapeseed to the Germany facilities of food and agricultural company ADM for the later manufacture of vegetable oils for various applications.