UK electric inland vessel project secures government funding
A project seeking to assess the viability of using electric vessels to feed stored electricity back into London's energy network has secured a significant funding award from the UK Government’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).
After successfully demonstrating the potential for electric vessels to balance London’s energy demand, the Electric Thames project has now received additional funding as part of Round Three Alpha of Ofgem’s SIF competition.
Led by UK Power Networks, the Electric Thames initiative has expanded its partnership to include the Port of London Authority (PLA) and ev.energy as it transitions to the next phase of the project. Maritime energy transition specialist Marine Zero and energy transition consultancy LCP Delta will continue to deliver the maritime and energy modelling elements of the project.
The Electric Thames project seeks to enable electric vessels to store surplus renewable energy – such as wind and solar power – when it is abundant and cost-effective. This stored energy could be returned to the grid during peak demand, increasing London’s flexible energy capacity and advancing the capital’s Net Zero ambitions.
Alpha got underway in early October and is focusing on mapping current and future energy requirements for different vessel types operating on the Thames. The team will explore scalable solutions and potential pathways for adoption across the broader UK market, laying the foundation for widespread implementation.