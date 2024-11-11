UK electric inland vessel project secures government funding

After successfully demonstrating the potential for electric vessels to balance London’s energy demand, the Electric Thames project has now received additional funding as part of Round Three Alpha of Ofgem’s SIF competition.

Led by UK Power Networks, the Electric Thames initiative has expanded its partnership to include the Port of London Authority (PLA) and ev.energy as it transitions to the next phase of the project. Maritime energy transition specialist Marine Zero and energy transition consultancy LCP Delta will continue to deliver the maritime and energy modelling elements of the project.