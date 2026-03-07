Sweden says ship seized in Baltic Sea had false flag, one crew member notified of crime   

A ship seized by Sweden in its Baltic Sea waters sailed under a false flag and was suspected of violating maritime law and the national ship safety act because of its lack of seaworthiness, the Swedish police said on Saturday.

One crew member was notified about the suspected breach of the national and international laws, Johan Andersson, Deputy Head of police's National Operations Department, told a press conference.

Police and coast guard on Friday took control of Guinea-flagged Caffa off southern Sweden, saying it had unclear flag status and was thus suspected of being stateless, and that they had launched a probe into suspected violation of maritime law.