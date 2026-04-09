Skarv Shipping's newest cargo vessel now en route to Europe

Norway-based shipping company the Peak CSL Group has confirmed that a new general cargo vessel has departed China for her delivery voyage to Europe.
Peak Skarv 1 is the first unit in a new series of cargo vessels slated for Skarv Shipping, a joint venture company formed by the Peak CSL Group and Grieg Edge. Construction took place at the facilities of Huanghai Shipbuilding in Weihai, China.
The DNV-classed Peak Skarv 1 has an LOA of 108.2 metres, a beam of 18.1 metres, a summer draught of seven metres, a gross tonnage of 6,595, and net tonnage of 2,516. The solitary cargo hold has a capacity of 10,120 cubic metres.
The ship can also carry 90 containers on her hatch covers, though she is also certified to sail in open top configuration.
The propulsion arrangement includes a 1,840kWe main generator, a 341kWe harbour generator, a 600kW aft thruster, and an 800kW bow thruster.
Peak Skarv 1 also boasts a reinforced hull built to ice class 1C standard.