Skarv Shipping's newest cargo vessel now en route to Europe

Norway-based shipping company the Peak CSL Group has confirmed that a new general cargo vessel has departed China for her delivery voyage to Europe.

Peak Skarv 1 is the first unit in a new series of cargo vessels slated for Skarv Shipping, a joint venture company formed by the Peak CSL Group and Grieg Edge. Construction took place at the facilities of Huanghai Shipbuilding in Weihai, China.

The DNV-classed Peak Skarv 1 has an LOA of 108.2 metres, a beam of 18.1 metres, a summer draught of seven metres, a gross tonnage of 6,595, and net tonnage of 2,516. The solitary cargo hold has a capacity of 10,120 cubic metres.