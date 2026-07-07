Russia's Volga Shipping cites volume drop for $79m net loss in full year 2025

Dmytro Prytula, General Director of Volga Shipping, reported that the company completed the main phase of its fleet renewal program in 2025 wherein new vessels were welcomed into service while older tonnage was retired in a bid to preserve equity and reduce operating costs.

The company's cargo volumes experienced a decrease of 22 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year, ending at 7.87 million tons. In a statement, the company said the drop in volumes was, "due to the lack of a marginal cargo base in the market at the beginning of 2025 and downtime during the passage of the Kerch-Yenikalsky Canal and the Kochetovsky hydroelectric complex."