Wallenius Sol buys two Ro-Ro ships and inherits freight contract

Swedish shipping company Wallenius Sol has acquired the Ro-Ro vessels Bothniaborg and Balticborg from Dutch operator Royal Wagenborg while securing a long-term freight agreement with packaging company Smurfit Westrock.
Announced on July 30, the transaction transfers Royal Wagenborg's existing transport contract with Smurfit Westrock to Wallenius Sol, ensuring continued services for the paper mill in Piteå, Sweden.
Smurfit Westrock operates Europe's largest kraftliner facility, with an annual production capacity of 700,000 tonnes. Under the agreement, cargo handling will gradually transition to a Ro-Ro cassette system before being integrated into Wallenius Sol's planned fleet of new vessels.
Wallenius Sol Chief Executive Officer Elvir Dzanic said the acquisition and freight agreement expand the company's transport capacity while strengthening its shipping network.
Royal Wagenborg Chief Executive Officer Egbert Vuursteen noted that Bothniaborg and Balticborg had served Smurfit Westrock since 2004 and said the sale aligns with the company's strategic focus on its ice-class general cargo shipping business.
Wallenius Sol remarked that it has committed more than €250 million ($288 million) to fleet investments, with additional spending planned as it expands its shipping network.