Wallenius Sol buys two Ro-Ro ships and inherits freight contract

Swedish shipping company Wallenius Sol has acquired the Ro-Ro vessels Bothniaborg and Balticborg from Dutch operator Royal Wagenborg while securing a long-term freight agreement with packaging company Smurfit Westrock.

Announced on July 30, the transaction transfers Royal Wagenborg's existing transport contract with Smurfit Westrock to Wallenius Sol, ensuring continued services for the paper mill in Piteå, Sweden.

Smurfit Westrock operates Europe's largest kraftliner facility, with an annual production capacity of 700,000 tonnes. Under the agreement, cargo handling will gradually transition to a Ro-Ro cassette system before being integrated into Wallenius Sol's planned fleet of new vessels.