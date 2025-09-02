Wallenius Marine and Knud E. Hansen unveil new Ro-Ro vessel concept
Wallenius Marine and naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen have launched a new Ro-Ro vessel concept. The new design is based on a Wallenius Marine pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) concept and operational data from the existing vessels Future Way and Way Forward.
A key feature of the new 170-metre design is the relocation of the engine room to the bow of the ship. This allows for loading and unloading to be carried out quickly via a stern ramp and a main deck that extends across the full width of the vessel. The design provides a large cargo capacity of 2,720 lane metres, which is equivalent to 181 trailers.
The concept's propulsion is provided by a dual-fuel electric powertrain, capable of using LNG, LBG, MGO, or biodiesel, which drives azimuth thrusters. The companies stated that this gearless, steerable propulsion system provides good manoeuvrability and facilitates faster approaches in crowded ports. Both companies also said the design is also future-proofed with provisions for the later addition of wing sails, shore power connections, and “alternative” fuel sources such as batteries and fuel cells.
Urban Lishajko, Head of Ship Design at Wallenius Marine, stated that the Ro-Ro segment of short-sea shipping plays a key role in the transition to more "sustainable transport” and that new tonnage is needed to meet both capacity needs and demands for increased energy efficiency.