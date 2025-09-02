Wallenius Marine and Knud E. Hansen unveil new Ro-Ro vessel concept

Wallenius Marine and naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen have launched a new Ro-Ro vessel concept. The new design is based on a Wallenius Marine pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) concept and operational data from the existing vessels Future Way and Way Forward.

A key feature of the new 170-metre design is the relocation of the engine room to the bow of the ship. This allows for loading and unloading to be carried out quickly via a stern ramp and a main deck that extends across the full width of the vessel. The design provides a large cargo capacity of 2,720 lane metres, which is equivalent to 181 trailers.