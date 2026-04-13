Wallenius Lines to acquire full ownership of Wallenius SOL

Wallenius Lines has signed an agreement to purchase SOL Group’s shares in Wallenius SOL, making it the sole owner of the shipping firm.

Wallenius SOL manages logistical networks in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, and the Gulf of Bothnia. These operations facilitate transport for industrial clients in Finland, northern Sweden, the British Isles, and mainland Europe.

Erik Nøklebye, Chief Executive Officer of Wallenius Lines, stated that full ownership allows for a holistic approach to the development of the business.